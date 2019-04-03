Songwriters in Songland

Are you ready for another music competition? American Idol has long run it’s course, in my opinion. The Four was an interesting idea but I couldn’t watch the host or the judges, except for Meghan. I miss the a capella competition, The Singoff. That show gave us Pentatonix! I think The Voice is doing it the best right now. Starting May 28th on NBC, a new type of competition will begin. Songland! This one is for songwriters. As we all know, it only takes one hit song to be remembered forever in the music world. This could be interesting! I will definitely give it a shot, especially with the big name artists involved trying to make these songwriters dream. I love watching people’s life-changing dreams come true!