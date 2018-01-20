Why do small dogs think they’re tough?

What’s up! Its Tommy B, and I found this video that reminded me of my dog Charlie….

This week Mashable.com posted a vid (above) of a small dog from Australia chasing a crocodile into a lake. A property owner called his crocodile out of the water before giving him chicken. Then the owner’s small dog began barking before chasing the crocodile back into the water!

My dog Charlie is a small dog who barks at the pizza delivery guy, the mail lady, and basically anyone who walks by. I bring him to my sisters sometimes, and they have a 80 pound American Bulldog named Curly. Charlie barks and acts tough with Curly, even though hes 1/4th her size! He acts like a “tough guy” for 15-30 seconds then he finds his dog toy (a stuffed bee) and eventually calms down.

Do you have a small dog that has a ‘Napoleon Complex’ and thinks it is bigger than it really is? How have they hilariously confronted bigger dogs, wildlife, people, etc etc …? Comment below if you can relate!