The Skittles Challenge proves the world is a lie…

Tommy B. here and my world was turned upside down this morning on the Jimmy and Lisa Morning Show. Last week we learned from Cosmopolitan that Skittles are all the same flavor. So today Tim and I did the #SkittlesChallenge to prove this theory wrong. We tasted each “flavor” with our eyes blindfolded and nose closed. The results made me feel like I’ve had a blindfold on my entire life. The theory is true, because when you hold your nose the Skittles are flavorless! Try it for yourself! Do you agree or disagree? Watch the video and tell us your side of the story!