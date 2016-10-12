Save -A- Pet

Floyd

Some call me a party cat. Play always comes first and petting second, not that I don't enjoy it, just that my priority is having fun. I get along with other cats and can do my own things. I'm a bit of a clown, I can easily entertain myself with any toy I can get my paws on…and I'm never afraid to put my best paw forward!

He is about 3 years old, neutered, up-to-date on routine shots (incl. rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia and FIV and microchipped.

His adoption fee is waived this month through our promotion “New Leash on Life”. Regular application process and $12 rabies tag still apply.

Cinderella

My original family got me as a puppy and I lived with small kids and two dogs, small and large. I then had another home and my guardian recently passed away. I'm active dog, I love tennis balls and I love treats, even the healthy ones like carrots. I went through doggie classes, yes I'm pretty smart. I can be quite talkative when I want to play or even when I first meet dogs but I'm actually pretty cool with dogs. So if you love long walks, even in the snow, or playing in the yard, then let's fun every day of the year!

This Malamute/Husky mix is about 7 ½ years old, spayed, up-to-date on routine shots and rabies, heartworm negative and on preventative and microchipped.

