Panama Jack Resorts – Official Contest Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE

102.3 WXLC-FM PANAMA JACK RESORTS

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

Sponsor(s): 102.3 WXLC-FM, 3250 Belvidere Road, Waukegan, Illinois 60085, and Playa Hotels & Resorts (collectively, “Sponsor”).

Promotional Period : The Panama Jack Resorts contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around Monday, December 11, 2017 at 7:00 a.m. CST and ends at 7:00 p.m. CST on or about Friday, December 22, 2017 (the “Promotional Period”). Entry Deadline : The deadline to submit entries is 4:10 p.m. CST on or about Friday, December 22, 2017. Eligibility Restrictions : The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Entrants must live or work within 50 miles of 102.3 WXLC-FM, 3250 Belvidere Road, Waukegan, Illinois 60085. Employees of WXLC-FM (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcast stations in the Station’s listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.

Individuals may only win a major Station-conducted contest/sweepstakes, valued $600 or more, only once every twelve (12) months.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

Entry Method : To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following method(s).

VIA TEXT – When on-air personality asks you to text a specific keyword to 68255 for your chance to qualify, proceed with contesting. Only texts sent during qualifying times mentioned on-air will be considered. Any texts outside of qualifying times will be discarded. Entrants in a Text-to-Win promotion do not provide detailed personal information at the time of entry given the limitations of the text message format, but the winner(s) must provide all requested information at the time the winner(s) is selected and notified, including first and last name, complete postal address (street, city, state, and zip code), email address, telephone number, and date of birth. Message and data rates may apply. The Station is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for this method of entry.

All entrants must follow the “call to action” entry instructions and submit any requested information. By submission of a text message entry in this contest, entrants hereby expressly consent to the receipt of a confirmatory bounce-back message related to this Promotion. Text message entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the mobile account used to submit the entry at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the text or mobile telephone number by a telecommunications provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning such numbers. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same text or mobile telephone number. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s telephone system is the official time keeping device for the Promotion.

VIA TELEPHONE – At the time of their call, entrants must provide all requested information, including their first and last name, complete postal address (street, city, state, and zip code), email address, telephone number, and date of birth. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s telephone system is the official time keeping device for the Promotion.

VIA FACEBOOK – Visit the Station Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/1023xlc: Click on the Promotion entry form and enter the requested information, which may include your first and last name, complete postal address (street, city, state, and zip code), email address, telephone number, and date of birth. Facebook entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the Facebook account used to submit the entry at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the Facebook account by Facebook. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same Facebook account. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. By submission of an entry, an entrant releases Facebook from any responsibility or liability for the Promotion’s administration, prizes or promotion. You are providing entry information to the Station and not to Facebook.

If you hear your name announced on-air as a Facebook qualifier, you’ll have 30 minutes to call in and qualify. If you do not call within 30 minutes, your name will go back into the pool of names for future qualification.

VIA INTERNET – CLUB XLC. Go to http://clubxlc.1023xlc.com/app2/Contest/1AUASD and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which may include your first and last name, address, telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email address, in the online entry form. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

If you hear your name announced on-air as a Club XLC qualifier, you’ll have 30 minutes to call in and qualify. If you do not call within 30 minutes, your name will go back into the pool of names for future qualification.

Prizes : Playa Hotels & Resorts will provide two (2) 4-day – 3-night allinclusive

vacations to Panama Jack Resort Gran Caribe in Cancun or Panama Jack Resort

Gran Porto in Playa del Carmen as prizing for the aforementioned contest. Prize includes

roundtrip coach airfare for two to Cancun courtesy of Funjet Vacations.

Each prize will include:

(1) voucher for a Four (4) days/ Three (3) night’s stay for winner and one (1) guest in one

(1) standard category room at Panama Jack Gran Caribe or Panama Jack Gran Porto

located in Mexico. Maximum of double occupancy, under the standard all-inclusive

package (including meals, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, daily resort activities

included). (1) voucher for roundtrip coach airfare for two to Cancun International Airport

courtesy of Funjet Vacations.

Prize voucher is redeemable only at one of the two resorts noted above. Prize vouchers

for hotel & air must be redeemed and travel to be completed no later than December

31, 2018. Prize voucher for both hotel and air may be subject to additional terms and

conditions including blackout dates disclosed at the time of prize award.

Airfare to and from Cancun International Airport. Ground transportation between the

airport and the resorts not included.

ADR of the total prize package inclusive of hotel & air is up to $2,600

Giveaway is open only to individuals who are legal residents of any one (1) of the (50)

United States, the District of Columbia, or Puerto Rico who are at least the age of 18. This

prize package is non-transferable, has no cash value and cannot be extended or replaced if

destroyed, lost or stolen. Entire trip must be completed by December 31, 2018 and no

extension will be given after the prize has expired. Following the identification of the

winner, an affidavit will be sent to the recipients for completion. Upon receiving the signed

affidavit from the winner, a hotel certificate packet will be issued by Playa Hotels &

Resorts. Upon receipt of the hotel certificate, the winner should

contact customerservice@playaresorts.com in order to book their stay. Upon receipt of

the air certificate, the winner should contact Funjet Vacations at

promotions@funjetvacations.com. Resort Certifications must be redeemed prior to Air.

Bookings are based upon availability Certain blackout dates and restrictions may apply.

Airfare will not exceed $700 total cost.

*Expiration December 31, 2018

*Any applicable additional costs including but not limited to, seat assignment, baggage fees,

etc. are determined by selected airline and will be the responsibility of the prize winner. In

an event airfare is sponsored through a third party, a gift card will not be issued. When

applicable, all airfare must be booked at the same time the Panama Pack Resort package is

booked. Airfare cannot be transferred to a second party, cannot be extended beyond prize

expiration date and is valid for the destination of Cancun only. *Please note once flights have

been confirmed any penalties associated with a change in reservation/itinerary will be the

responsibility of the prize winner. All taxes (national/federal, state/provincial/territorial, and

local), as well as any expenses not specified in these Official Rules as being provided as

part of the prize, are the sole responsibility of winner. IRS Form 1099-MISC may be issued

in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Space is subject to availability at time of booking. Airfare, if

sponsored through a third party will not exceed $700 total cost. Odds of Winning : 2/70. There will be a total of 70 qualifiers for this promotion. Winner Selection and Notification :

Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

Two (2) winners will be selected at random from qualifier list one on Friday, December 15, 2017 and one on Friday, December 22, 2017.

Conditions : Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release. In the case of a conflict in this paragraph 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you: agree to grant Alpha a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party; acknowledge that Alpha reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and

iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.