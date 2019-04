I’m an only child and I love it! People have often asked, over the years, if I missed not having a sibling growing up. I don’t think so. I occupied my time and my parents were great spending time with me. I also had a good amount of friends in the neighborhood. I never minded.

My wife has a big family and has two sisters and a brother. She also is a twin. Because of her twin, I met my wife. So, I have a lot of siblings now! Glad for it! Happy National Sibling Day!