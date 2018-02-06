Morning Commute Update

Happy Tuesday! Another rough commute coming up this morning, and another rough afternoon could be in store. Roads across Lake County are being cleared, but many are still snowpacked as we kick off the day. The good news is that things should ease by the later portion of the morning rush hour.

The bad news? There is another chance of accumulating snow this afternoon/evening (though again, the main bulk should remain south). The National Weather Service more accumulating snow could be headed to the area on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. But there is a bit of a warm up in store for next week.

Good luck everyone and stay safe!

Tim Vander Tuuk