Montego Bay Beach Getaway – Official Contest Rules

Alpha Media Southwest Airlines Vacations/Montego Bay Beach Getaway Sweepstakes

Official Sweepstakes Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS SWEEPSTAKES. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.

THE SWEEPSTAKES:

Alpha Media (102.3 WXLC-FM) Southwest Airlines Vacations/Montego Bay Beach Getaway (the “Sweepstakes”) will begin Monday, January 2, 2017 in the 7:00am hour CST and end on Friday, January 13, 2017 in the 5:00pm CST hour (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sweepstakes will be played Monday – Friday only during Sweepstakes period. Listen to 102.3 WXLC-FM, when you hear the steel drums sounder, be the designated caller at 847-336-1023 to QUALIFY for a trip for two to Montego Bay, Jamaica. A Grand Prize winner will be drawn at random each Friday at 5:00pm CST during the Sweepstakes Period. A total of two (2) Grand Prize winners will be drawn during the Sweepstakes Period. Must be 21 years or older to play this Sweepstakes. Period. Odds of winning depend upon the total number of eligible entries received. ARV of each trip is $2,500. Total ARV = $27,500.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

The “Sweepstakes” is open to all legal residents of the United States and District of Columbia except Florida and New York who reside within the Chicago area and are twenty-one (21) years of age or older at the time of entry and who live or work within 50 miles of 102.3 WXLC-FM, 3250 Belvidere Road, Waukegan, Illinois 60085, a legal United States resident and have not won a vacation from any of The Mark Travel Corporation business units including but not limited to Funjet Vacations, Southwest Vacations and United Vacations consumer promotions in the last 12 months. Eligibility is contingent on agreement to, and compliance with, these Official Rules. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. This Sweepstakes is offered in the United States only and shall only be construed and evaluated according to United States law. Do not enter this Sweepstakes if you are not located in the United States.

Employees of Alpha Media (102.3 WXLC-FM), and Southwest Airlines Co., Southwest Vacations, The Mark Travel Corporation, La Macchia Enterprises (collectively, “Prize Providers”), their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, parent companies, general sponsors, advertisers, competitors, promotional partners, other radio stations in the Denver area, and members of the immediate families or those living in the same households (whether related or not) of any of the above are NOT eligible to participate in this Sweepstakes. For purposes of this Sweepstakes, immediate family members means spouses, parents, grandparents, children, and siblings and their respective spouses.

Persons who have won a prize worth $600 or more in another sweepstakes or promotion of any kind from 102.3 WXLC-FM, within one (1) year immediately preceding the start date of this Sweepstakes are not eligible to enter.

Station is not responsible for charges entrants may incur as a result of wireless phone or Internet transmissions. The Station is not responsible for service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions and any other technological difficulties that may prevent an entrant from entering the “Sweepstakes”.

Prizes will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Station.

All decisions made by the Station and Company management regarding any aspect of this Sweepstakes are final and binding.

Contestants may only win twice per household address every CALENDAR month in regard to daily giveaways such as concert tickets, gift cards, movie passes, etc. Contestants can only win once per year for a MAJOR STATION Sweepstakes unless otherwise noted in the Rules.

HOW TO ENTER:

Participants may enter the Sweepstakes during the following dates (“Entry Period”):

Monday, January 2, 2017 – Friday, January 13, 2017.

On-Air Entry:

To become a daily qualifier, listen for the steel drum sounder and be the designated caller at 847-336-1023 after the DJ makes an on-air solicitation for callers to contact the Station to QUALIFY for a trip for two to Montego Bay, Jamaica. Two Grand Prize winners will be drawn at random each Friday during the Sweepstakes Period out of all eligible entries. WARNING: Online listeners to streamed broadcasts may experience a lag in transmissions due to buffering limitations. Sweepstakes participants should not rely on streamed broadcasts to participate in the Sweepstakes.

Daily qualifiers will be asked to verify their contact information (e.g. name, address, phone number, and email address). If the Station determines the designated caller is not eligible, the Station may select the next consecutive eligible caller as the potential winner.

Upon becoming the correct caller, on-air qualifier will be entered into the weekly drawing for a chance to win that week’s Grand Prize.

GRAND PRIZES

Two (2) winners of the Grand Prizes will receive:

Round trip air travel on Southwest Airlines ® for winner and one (1) guest from Chicago Midway International Airport (“MDW”) to International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica (“MBJ”) (subject to Air Travel Restrictions below) and double accommodations for 4 consecutive nights in 1 room for 2 people at RIU Palace Jamaica (all-inclusive) (“Hotel”)

for winner and one (1) guest from Chicago Midway International Airport (“MDW”) to International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica (“MBJ”) (subject to below) and double accommodations for 4 consecutive nights in 1 room for 2 people at RIU Palace Jamaica (all-inclusive) (“Hotel”) Additional ground transportation, meals and beverages outside of the resort, gratuities, taxes, hotel room service, laundry service, excursions, local and long distance telephone calls, souvenirs, incidentals, and all other expenses not specified herein are the responsibility of the winner and his or her guest.

If the actual value of any prize is less than the stated approximate retail value, the difference will not be awarded in cash. Air Travel Restrictions : Air travel is subject to Southwest Airlines’ terms and conditions; certain restrictions may apply. Round trip travel for two (2) on Southwest Airlines will be awarded in the form of four (4) Southwest flight e-passes. Each Southwest flight e-pass is valid for one-way travel on Southwest Airlines-operated, published, scheduled service between MDW and MBJ, as applicable. The Southwest flight e-pass will bear the date of issue and the date of expiration. Expiration dates will not be extended, and travel must be completed on or before the expiration date. The Southwest flight e-pass is not valid on interline or codeshare service. The Southwest flight e-pass is non-refundable and is not redeemable for cash or credit. The Southwest flight e-pass will not be replaced for any reason, including, without limitation, if lost, stolen, or fraudulently used. The Southwest flight e-pass is non-transferrable and cannot be sold to a third party. Sale, auction, or re-tendering of the Southwest flight e-pass for money or otherwise is strictly prohibited. The Southwest flight e-pass may not be used for promotional purposes unless previously approved by Southwest Airlines. Any suspected fraud, misrepresentation, misuse, abuse or violation of the Southwest flight e-pass rules and regulations may result in cancellation of the Southwest flight e-pass(es). Southwest flight e-pass holders are required to be nineteen (19) years of age or older and a legal U.S. resident. However, the recipient of a Southwest flight e-pass may arrange travel for another person if done without selling or bartering a Southwest flight e-pass. Air transportation by Southwest Airlines is subject to Southwest Airlines’ Passenger Contract of Carriage set out at https://www.southwest.com/assets/pdfs/corporate-commitments/contract-of-carriage.pdf. If the winner does not live in a city served by Southwest Airlines, he/she is responsible for transportation to and from the nearest airport served by Southwest Airlines. Winner is responsible for booking all travel and paying all applicable international taxes and fees. Travel is based on seat availability. Seats on any desired flight are not guaranteed. Winner and guest(s) must travel on the same itinerary and are responsible for obtaining all required travel documents. Winner and guest must have valid government-issued photo identification at the time of travel. If the travel guest is a minor, winner must be his/her parent/guardian, or be accompanied by his/her parent/guardian. Government-imposed per passenger travel taxes of up to $175 per person are not included and are payable by each of winner and guest prior to travel. Valid dates for Hotel stay are February 29 – March 11; April 1-11; April 18 – May 26; June 1-27; July 9 – November 22; December 1-15, 2017; January 8 – February 13, 2018 Hotel accommodations are subject to availability and not permitted during holidays, blackout dates or convention periods. Confirmation will be given on a space available basis only. Once a reservation is made through Southwest Vacations promotions department, no changes are permitted. Grand Prize is not transferable, assignable or redeemable for cash. No prize substitutions, except as provided herein. Winner is responsible for providing all necessary travel documentation, including passports. It is the traveler’s responsibility to provide proper documentation. Married or divorced individuals traveling under names other than what is printed on their travel documents must supply a marriage license and/or divorce decree. Southwest Vacations and/or Company will not rebook or revise any reservations if travelers do not possess a valid U.S. Passport by their date of departure. Travel arrangements are subject to availability. Winners must present a credit card upon check-in at the hotel to cover any incidentals that may occur. To the extent that prize elements are provided by third-party providers, winner agrees to look solely to applicable prize providers with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes in connection therewith. Dates and times of concerts, trips, events, and activities promoted by event sponsors are subject to change and those changes are deemed to be beyond the control of the Station. Changes of venue, cancellation of engagements by performing artists, and/or their management may be permanent in nature. The Station is not obligated to make any effort to find an alternative Grand Prize under these circumstances. Prizes will not be mailed. Winners of all prizes will be instructed to visit the offices of the Station located at: Alpha Media / 102.3 WXLC-FM, 3250 Belvidere Road, Waukegan, Illinois 60085 to claim their prize. Winners must claim their prize within thirty (30) days of winning. Failure to do so will result in winner forfeiting the prize. Prizes may only be claimed by the actual winner. Friends and family members are not eligible to claim the prize on behalf of the winner. Winners must provide valid identification (i.e. via driver’s license, passport or other government-issued photo identification) to claim their prize. Identification documents must match information previously provided to the Station. In the event any winner is found to be in violation of these Official Rules or is otherwise determined by the Station in its sole discretion to be ineligible, he/she may be required to forfeit the prize if such a violation is found after the prize has been used by the winner.

GENERAL CONDITIONS:

Winners are responsible for all applicable taxes associated with the receipt of any prize. Payments of all federal, state, and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner. Winner will be required to sign an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full social security number or the equivalent. Failure to submit a Form W-9 upon request will result in forfeiture of any prize. Winnings over $600 will be reported to the IRS. By participating in the Sweepstakes, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, likeness, photograph, statements, opinions, biographical information and/or Sweepstakes entry used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, whether related to this Sweepstakes or otherwise, in any media, worldwide, now known or hereafter devised for advertising or promotional purposes, in perpetuity, without additional notice, payment, or other compensation, and must sign a publicity release, where legal, prior to acceptance of the All Sweepstakes winners will be required to sign an affidavit of eligibility and liability release and, where legal, a publicity release (collectively, the “Required Documentation”), prior to acceptance of any prize. If a potential winner fails to sign any Required Documentation; if a potential winner is unable or unwilling to accept the prize as stated; or if a potential winner cannot be verified as eligible for any other reason, the potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected by random drawing from among the remaining eligible entries. If applicable, winner’s guest must execute a Liability Release and, where legal, publicity release, prior to the acceptance of any prize. Winners must provide valid identification (i.e. via driver’s license, passport or other government-issued photo I.D.) to claim their prize. So long as no participant is materially adversely affected, the Station reserves the right to make changes in these Sweepstakes rules, which will become effective upon being announced on the air and / or posted online. The Station, the Company, Prize Providers, participating sponsors and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates or their representatives, agents and employees are not responsible for the inability of any entrant to complete or continue a telephone call, Internet registration or text entry due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP) or other connections, communication failures or human error that may occur in the transmission, receipt or processing of entries, including any injury or damage to any computer arising from or relating to participation in this Sweepstakes. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like entry methods will void all such entries, and may subject that entrant to disqualification. By accepting the prize, the winner acknowledges that the Station and the Company have neither made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize or to any portion thereof, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. The Station, the Company, Prize Providers, their subsidiaries, affiliates, participating sponsors and promotional partners will not assume any responsibility for any changes in the execution of the Sweepstakes, including; cancellation of the Sweepstakes as a result of the occurrence of events not within the control of the Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates, participating sponsors, promotional partners and other radio stations, such as acts of God, strikes, terrorists acts or criminal acts of third parties. In the event such an act should occur, the Station may, in its sole discretion, offer the winner comparable prize(s) currently being offered by the Station in lieu of the prize originally awarded. BY ENTERING, PARTICIPANTS AGREE TO RELEASE, HOLD HARMLESS, DEFEND AND INDEMNIFY EACH OF STATION, COMPANY, PRIZE PROVIDERS, AND THEIR RESPECTIVE PARENTS, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES AND AGENTS, AND ANY AND ALL OTHER COMPANIES ASSOCIATED WITH THIS SWEEPSTAKES (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) AGAINST ANY AND ALL LIABILITY, DAMAGES, OR CAUSES OR ACTION (HOWEVER NAMED OR DESCRIBED), RELATED TO OR ARISING OUT OF (I) THE SWEEPSTAKES, (II) ANY PARTICIPANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, AND (III) THE RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF THE PRIZE(S) AWARDED HEREIN. POSSIBLE CLAIMS OR CAUSES OF ACTION INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, INFRINGEMENT OF ANY RIGHT OF PUBLICITY OR INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; THREATENED OR ACTUAL INJURY, LOSS, OR DAMAGE TO ANY PERSON, INCLUDING DEATH AND DISABILITY; DEFAMATION OR PORTRAYAL IN A FALSE LIGHT (INTENTIONAL AND UNINTENTIONAL); AND DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, ARISING OUT OF SUCH PARTICIPANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES OR RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE. IN NO EVENT WILL THE RELEASED PARTIES BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABILE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR PUNUTIVE DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES. If for any reason a participant’s entry is confirmed to have been voided or corrupted by any grossly negligent act of the Station, the participant’s sole remedy is another entry in the Sweepstakes, subject to availability and provided that the Sweepstakes has not then expired. If for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including without limitation, any suspected evidence of tampering or technological corruption or if any portion of the Sweepstakes is compromised by virus, bugs, worms or unauthorized human intervention, fraud, an insufficient number of qualified Sweepstakes entries, or any other causes beyond the Station and the Company’s, control which, in the Station and the Company’s sole opinion, corrupts, threatens or impairs the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, the Station and the Company reserve the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes at their sole discretion. By entering this Sweepstakes, each participant agrees to the Station’s manner of collection, use, retention, and disclosure of participant’s personal information submitted in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, all names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, and birth dates obtained from or provided by participants. Information collected is subject to the Station’s privacy policy, except that names may be reported on a list of winners, and is subject to applicable state or federal law. The Station’s privacy policy can be viewed by visiting the website www.1023XLC.com.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, each winner agrees to have the winner’s name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes without additional financial or other compensation, and, where legal, to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize.

Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, the Station in its sole discretion may require Sweepstakes winners (and their travel companions, if any) to sign a liability release, agreeing to hold the Station, its corporate licensee, its parent, subsidiary and affiliated corporations, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of them harmless against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Sweepstakes.

The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the Station’s Web Site or is otherwise in violation of the rules. It further reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the Sweepstakes if it is not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort.

The Station reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the Sweepstakes, including the substitution of a prize or equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any competition or prize-related event is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, cancelled or has a change of venue, the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

Failure to comply with the Sweepstakes rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification, solely at the discretion of the Station.

The Station is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Sweepstakes, or in the announcement of a prize.

This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by applicable law.

Copies of the Official Rules and a list of winners (when available) are available during regular business hours Monday – Friday from 8:00am CST to 5:00pm CST at the main studio of Alpha Media / 102.3 WXLC-FM, 3250 Belvidere Road, Waukegan, Illinois 60085 and also online at www.1023XLC.com.