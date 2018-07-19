Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute(7.19.18)

People magazine claims Jennifer Aniston was recently spotted wearing a wedding ring. The fake ring was for her role in a new comedy she is shooting in Montreal with Adam Sandler called ”Murder Mystery.” They play a couple, who become suspects in the murder of a billionaire.

Business Insider claims a giant, 25-foot statue of Jeff Goldblum was unveiled yesterday in front of London’s Tower Bridge. It shows him lying on the ground with his shirt completely open. The statue was created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of ”Jurassic Park”

The NY Post claims Justin Bieber’s fiance, Hailey Baldwin, was recently spotted wearing a $950 pair of fuzzy slippers in the Hamptons