Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 7.9.18

Pretty young pop stars rushing into engagements must be the new thing, because first ARIANA GRANDE did it, and now JUSTIN BIEBER is engaged, too. Witnesses supposedly saw Justin propose to HAILEY BALDWIN at a restaurant in the Bahamas on Saturday night. Nobody in the joint got it on video, though, because Justin’s security made everyone put their phones away because, quote, “something special was about to happen.” But Justin’s parents may have confirmed it on social media. His dad Jeremy posted an Instagram message saying, quote, “@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!” And his mom, Pattie Mallette, Tweeted, quote, “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love.” Hailey’s dad, master thespian STEPHEN BALDWIN, Tweeted, quote, “[God] is moving in the hearts of JB&HB. Let’s all pray for His will to be done. Love you 2 so much!!!” And he added congratulations to both Jeremy and Pattie. But that Tweet has already been deleted. Justin and Hailey dated a few years ago, but they just got back together last month. He’s 24, she’s 21.

Hollywoodlife.com claims Meghan Markle is starting to talk with a British accent. A source says Prince Harry loves the accent even though some people are criticizing it. ‘Meghan is definitely starting to lose the edge off of her American accent, but that’s really not surprising given the fact she’s immersed in the most British of British institutions 24/7. She’s not taking elocution lessons, or purposely trying to adopt an English accent, but you can definitely notice a change when she speaks. Her question-asking inflection is different now, as is some of her pronunciation. Meghan’s also starting to use British vocabulary instead of American a lot of the time too. So, she will say ‘biscuits’ instead of ‘cookies’ and ‘sweets’ instead of ‘candy’. Harry finds it absolutely adorable, but then, Harry finds absolutely everything Meghan says and does, absolutely adorable.”