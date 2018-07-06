Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 7.6.18

Charlie Puth tells the LA Times that he recently had a hair malfunction. “A lot of people don’t know this, but I actually dyed my hair jet black. Then I woke up and was like, ‘I really don’t like this.’ My stylist wanted to kill me. So he came back to the house and just bleached it completely white. It took two days to do it.”

TMZ claims Chris Brown recently paid $350,000 for a bulletproof SUV. The truck comes with smoke screens, thermal night vision and deployable spike strips.

WILL SMITH and JADA PINKETT don’t call themselves “married” anymore. But not because the breakup rumors finally came true. They’re more together now than ever. On Tidal’s “Rap Radar” podcast, Will said, quote, “We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. “[There are] no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do . . . ever . . . nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.”

Halsey and G-Eazy have broken up. She released a statement saying; “I usually keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Britney Spears tells Entertainment Weekly that she occasionally craves McDonald’s while on tour. “Sometimes I’m just like, ‘I want a hamburger!’ but I have the small burgers from McDonald’s. The Happy Meal!”