Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 7.5.18

Well, nobody can accuse Mama June of holding anything back for the cameras.

In a sneak peek clip from an upcoming episode of “From Not to Hot,” Mama June is preparing for a lingerie photo shoot when her boyfriend, Geno, notices she could use some bikini area maintenance.

“We gotta trim that s–t up,” Geno tells her. “I’m being serious.” He then suggests their tool of choice should be a “machete.”

“Are you sure you can do this?” Mama June asks her guy.

“Used to be a landscaper,” he replies.

Watch the clip above… if you can still see it with your hands covering your eyes.

“Mama June: From Not to Hot” airs Fridays on WEtv.