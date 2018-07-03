Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 7.3.18
Jul 3, 2018

Ed Sheeran tells Billboard magazine that he performs best when he is slightly hungover. “I don’t know why the best gigs I’ve ever played have been after real heavy nights [of drinking]. I think it’s just because you walk on stage, you’re not complacent, you’re not on stage being like, ‘Oh, I’ve done this a million times.’ You walk on stage being like, ‘You know, I’m 90 percent the human I should be, so I’ll make sure I give 115 percent.”

 

BEYONCÉ and JAY-Z may have their marriage functioning again, but they can’t say the same about their stage props.  During a show in Poland on Saturday, they got stuck about 10 to 15 feet in the air when a floating stage malfunctioned.

Stagehands had to set up a LADDER, which wasn’t easy for Beyoncé to climb down, since she was wearing thigh-high boots.  But she managed.

The crowd cheered as she made it back to the ground without falling off and dying.  It’s unclear how Jay-Z got down.

(Here’s UNCENSORED video of the whole thing.  Skip to the 9:30 mark.  You can see the ladder being set up on the right.  She starts climbing down at the 12:20 mark.  Note:  We didn’t hear any profanity, but there’s a ton of barely distinguishable audience chatter, so preview any audio before playing it.)

(Here’s another UNCENSORED angle.)

 

 

