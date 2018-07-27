Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 7.27.18

The E! News Network claims Gwyneth Paltrow is denying reports she had an affair with Jay-Z and is the ‘Becky with the good hair’ that Beyonce references on her Lemonade album. Model Amber Rose was doing a podcast interview when she said; “I definitely think Gwyneth Paltrow is like, ‘Becky with the good hair’…I feel like she’s the one. They were like, friends, and then, like, you don’t see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyoncé anymore. And now Gwyneth lost her husband, but like, Beyoncé’s still with Jay…I’m surprised no one thought of that.” Paltrow’s rep says; “It is completely absurd and 100 percent false.”

Yahoo News claims Ed Sheeran’s cats have gotten their own Instagram page. Dorito and Calippo have over 110,000 followers. The cats can be reached at @thewibbles