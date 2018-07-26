Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 7.26.18

RYAN REYNOLDS is producing an R-rated riff on “Home Alone” . . . called “Stoned Alone”. (???) It’s about a guy who misses the flight to his holiday ski trip, so he goes home and gets high.

He gets paranoid that people are breaking into his home, but it’s not just the weed talking. Robbers really HAVE broken into his house, and now he has to take them out. There’s no word if Ryan will appear in the movie.

(Hollywood Reporter)

DUA LIPA took a United flight yesterday with her sister, who’s “severely allergic” to peanuts.

She said she told a flight attendant . . . and his reply was “we’re not a nut-free airline, so if she has an EpiPen she might have to use that, as we can’t NOT serve other passengers in your section nuts.”

Dua Tweeted, quote, “Is it just me, or is that kinda mental???”

When United read her Tweet, they said, quote, “Passenger safety is our top priority. We can’t guarantee an allergen-free environment . . . but we don’t serve pre-packaged peanuts.

“We want to address your concerns so let’s connect when you land.”

For the record, no major commercial airline claims to be nut-free, and passengers are free to bring nuts on all planes, and they can be ordered on some too. And by not serving packaged peanuts, United is slightly more allergy-friendly.

So any “outrage” here would be about how the flight attendant handled it. But unfortunately, there’s no video, so it’s probably going to be a he-said, she-said.