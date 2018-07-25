Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 7.25.18

DEMI LOVATO warned us she was off the wagon, but who knew it was THIS bad? Yesterday, she ended up in the hospital after an apparent OVERDOSE.

Early reports said it was HEROIN, but now TMZ claims it wasn’t. There’s no word what else it might have been. Last night her rep said she was “awake and with her family.”

Police were called to Demi’s house a little before noon, but a source says Demi and the other people there were uncooperative, and wouldn’t tell officers what she took. No drugs were taken from the house, so there’s not likely to be a criminal investigation.

Demi was treated with Narcan, which is a drug that counteracts opioid overdoses. But “Us Weekly” says it was actually one of Demi’s friends who administered it. Supposedly, they were expecting this, because Demi was partying so much.

The night before her overdose, she was out in West Hollywood, celebrating a friend’s birthday.

Demi had just performed in Paso Robles, California on Sunday, and was scheduled to play tomorrow in Atlantic City. Obviously, that’s not happening.

Fox also pulled an episode of “Beat Shazam” with Demi that was supposed to air last night . . . even though it was taped last December.

Demi announced her relapse last month, with the release of a song called “Sober”.

Demi’s been getting all kinds of Twitter love from friends, including Joe Jonas, Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres, Brad Paisley, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Ruby Rose, Questlove, and tons more. (Check ’em out here.)

