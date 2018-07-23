Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute (7.23.18)
By tom.bickham
|
Jul 23, 2018 @ 6:03 AM

The NY Post claims Taylor Swift’s cats, Meredith and Olivia, now have their own merchandise line. Fans can buy $15 patches, $15 pins, $20 pens, $10 stickers and $20 earrings from Taylor’s online store. The cats are also selling their own $30 t-shirts.

Billboard magazine claims Kelly Clarkson and Maren Morris recently had a funny Twitter exchange over wine.

Maren Tweeted; ”Guys, I hate to tell you this, but red wine is gross.”

Kelly responded; ”#Blasphemy …..I mean, maybe you haven’t had the right glass of Pinot Noir is all I’m saying. This calls for a winery tour! Seriously, we have to fix this. #CodeRedWine”

Us Weekly claims Honey Boo Boo is going to compete on ”Dancing With the Stars – Junior”. ABC has yet to announce a premiere date for the show

 

