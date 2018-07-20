Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute (7.20.18)

Hollywoodlife.com claims Selena Gomez is looking to date again. A source tells the website; “Selena made a list of qualities she is looking for in her next man and also a list of deal breakers too. After breaking up with Justin for the last time, she has done a lot of thinking about what would make a perfect boyfriend and she came up with a simple list. She wants someone smart, funny and obviously cute too. Someone in the industry likely, who is successful and understanding of her busy schedule would be preferable, but he doesn’t have to be famous. Selena also has a few qualities that she will not tolerate at all, total deal breakers. If a guy’s Instagram is full of selfies, that is a no-go, and she wants a guy with integrity that she can trust completely.”

Vulture magazine claims Rihanna is currently recording two albums at once. One is a reggae album while the other is a pop album. Rihanna has been recording the albums in Miami and Los Angeles

Taylor Swift tells The Telegraph that she sends presents to her biggest fans.“Sending presents is fun for me. If I go a week without sending something, I start to feel sad. I’m getting to know them on a person-by-person basis. When I pick people to send packages to, I go on their social media sites for the last six months and figure out what they like or what they are going through. Do they like photography? I’ll get them a 1980’s Polaroid camera. Do they like vintage stuff? I’ll go to an antiques place and get them 1920’s earrings. Do they work out a lot? I’ll get them workout stuff. When you actually get to know them on a person-by-person basis, you realize what you’re doing is special and sacred and it matters.”