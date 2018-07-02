Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 7.2.18
Heidi Klum tells Ocean Drive magazine that she and her family used to go camping in the nude. “I grew up in a very free environment with my parents. We’d go to nude beaches. We’re very open-minded, but you can’t say that about all Germans. We didn’t have a lot of money, so we’d go camping a lot and my parents chose nude campsites, so nudity became normal for me. You stand out more if you cover up. And I loved it.”

 

Taylor Swift Played a Super Secret Chicago Show for Fans: Here’s What We Know

 

The NY Post claims Rihanna is now selling fuzzy handcuffs, satin wrist restraints and a whip as part of her lingerie line. The ‘accessories’ cost between $18 and $24.

