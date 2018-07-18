Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute (7.18.18)

Lindsay Lohan tells the Daily Mirror that she wears an electrode suit to stay in shape. ”I strap myself into a special wetsuit full of electrodes and my trainer then hooks me up to a machine that sends electric impulses throughout my body. It causes the muscles to contract and it’s like a high intensity workout. Twenty minutes is like the equivalent of a four-hour work out … [it’s] an organic way of keeping toned and in good shape … I do feel good.”

Britney Spears tells Entertainment Tonight that she is open to doing a Mickey Mouse Club reunion with Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera. “They would have to plan it. I would definitely show up. I would go. Definitely. It was a really good time. It was a great time. It was probably one of the most special times in my life.

The Blast claims Tribune Pools of Beverly Hills is suing Simon Cowell. He owes them $93,221 for work they did on his pool. Simon’s home has a steam room, a spa with side-by-side massage tables and a pool cabana with a retractable roof

The National Enquirer claims 45 year-old Heidi Klum wants kids with her 28 year-old boyfriend Tom Kaulitz. A source tells the magazine; “Heidi wants one more kid before it’s too late. She doesn’t see why it shouldn’t be with Tom.”