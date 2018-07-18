Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute (7.18.18)
By tom.bickham
|
Jul 18, 2018 @ 6:05 AM

Lindsay Lohan tells the Daily Mirror that she wears an electrode suit to stay in shape. ”I strap myself into a special wetsuit full of electrodes and my trainer then hooks me up to a machine that sends electric impulses throughout my body. It causes the muscles to contract and it’s like a high intensity workout. Twenty minutes is like the equivalent of a four-hour work out … [it’s] an organic way of keeping toned and in good shape … I do feel good.”

Britney Spears tells Entertainment Tonight that she is open to doing a Mickey Mouse Club reunion with Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera. “They would have to plan it. I would definitely show up. I would go. Definitely. It was a really good time. It was a great time. It was probably one of the most special times in my life.

The Blast claims Tribune Pools of Beverly Hills is suing Simon Cowell. He owes them $93,221 for work they did on his pool. Simon’s home has a steam room, a spa with side-by-side massage tables and a pool cabana with a retractable roof

The National Enquirer claims 45 year-old Heidi Klum wants kids with her 28 year-old boyfriend Tom Kaulitz. A source tells the magazine; “Heidi wants one more kid before it’s too late. She doesn’t see why it shouldn’t be with Tom.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 7.17.18 Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 7.16.18 Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute 7.13.18 Therapy Thursday This or That? (Big or Small?) Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 7.12.18
Comments