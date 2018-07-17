Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 7.17.18

BLAKE SHELTON fell on his backside while performing at Oregon’s Pendleton Whisky Music Fest on Saturday. It wasn’t a very bad fall and he got right back up. The next day he hit up Twitter with a request, and an excuse, saying, “Okay, Pendleton. I know somebody is bound to have video of me falling on stage. Please. I have to see it. Post that [stuff]. And yes I had been drinking. A lot.” His request was heard and people started putting up clips. (Here’s one from a distance. And here’s a closer look.) However, one woman tried to shame him for “showing up drunk” and compared him to Justin Bieber throwing up on stage. Blake responded by writing, “Oh, I’m sorry ma’am. This account is meant for people who actually have a sense of humor. We’re not accepting crybaby Tweets today. Maybe try again tomorrow.”

Forbes Magazine is out with their list of the highest-earning celebrities and sports stars.

1. Floyd Mayweather — $285 million

2. George Clooney — $239 million

3. Kylie Jenner — $166.5 million

4. Judge Judy — $147 million

5. Dwayne Johnson — $124 million

6. U2 — $118 million

7. Coldplay — $115.5 million

8. Lionel Messi — $111 million

9. Ed Sheeran — $110 million

10. Cristian Ronaldo — $108 million