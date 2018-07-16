Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 7.16.18

JUSTIN BIEBER posted a sexy picture of himself making out with his fiancée HAILEY BALDWIN in a hot tub . . . but something about it didn’t quite sit right with JOHN MAYER. Because he commented, quote, “Interesting dynamic with the photographer in the hot tub. That’s gotta feel super third wheel.” He added, quote, “I see a lot of myself in this hot tub photographer. Imagine being in a hot tub on business.”

The world lost its collective mind when “Forbes” magazine named KYLIE JENNER one of the world’s richest “SELF-MADE” women. But KIM KARDASHIAN would like you to know that she and all her sisters ARE self-made. She says, quote, “What, [we’re not self-made] because we came from a family that has had success? To me, that doesn’t really make sense. “I know so many people like that [who] haven’t turned out to be as successful as Kylie. If anything, I’ve seen the complete opposite.” “Not one [of the siblings] has ever depended on our parents for anything besides advice. That’s how I lived my life with my dad. He never gave me anything. “We might have the opportunity, but I’ve seen it go the complete opposite way. Nobody works harder than my sisters and my mom.”

