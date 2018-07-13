Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute 7.13.18

Will Arnett tells themoms.com website that he uses his Batman voice to discipline his children. “I don’t yell at my kids when they’re bad. I just don’t. I don’t believe in it. I will sometimes say, ‘Guys, turn off the iPad,’ and when they don’t, I’m like, [in my Batman voice,] ‘Hey, turn off the iPad.’ And that usually works.”

STORMY DANIELS got busted Wednesday night after her Make America Horny Again show at a strip joint in Columbus, Ohio. (Check out her mugshot and perp walk here.)

Four undercover vice cops . . . two men and two women . . . came to Stormy’s show at the Sirens Gentleman’s Club. Supposedly, they were there to investigate complaints about “prostitution and drug activity” at the club.

According to their report, Stormy took off her top and, quote, “began forcing the faces of the patrons into her chest and using her bare breasts to smack the patrons.” She was also, quote, “Fondling the breasts of female patrons.”

She allegedly did it to the undercover cops, too. She was arrested after her show. Stormy’s attorney called it a setup, saying the cops ASKED if they could motorboat Stormy.

And yesterday, the charges were dropped . . . apparently because you have to be a REGULAR PERFORMER at a club to be arrested for doing that. (Good to know next time I’m in Ohio.)

Were you not saddened to learn that KYLIE JENNER is a full $100 million short of being a billionaire? Did you not hear the Sarah McLachlan music as you stared into those big . . . eyes of hers? Well, now you can help.

A comedian you may have heard of who calls himself The Fat Jewish has started a GoFundMe page to raise that $100 million and make Kylie a legit billionaire. And some people have actually pitched in.

Last I checked, 24 people had donated a whopping $123. Which means only $99,999,877 to go!