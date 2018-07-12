Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 7.12.18

Cardi B is a new mama after delivering a baby girl Tuesday night. Cardi had her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in an Atlanta hospital, named partly after hubby/daddy Offset‘s real name — Kiari Cephus — who was by her side the whole time. This is Cardi B’s first child, and Offset’s fourth. As TMZ first reported, Cardi and the Migos rapper were secretly married back in September, but they’re still planning to throw a wedding party later this year.

Hailey Baldwin has purchased a “mangagement” ring for Justin Bieber. The diamond encrusted ring features his initials ”JB’.”

Roseanne is planning a new sitcom to compete with her show’s spin-off. A source says; “One network has already offered her a very fat contract. The money that’s being thrown around is as much as $37 million, and many millions more in international syndication residual payments! TV execs know people would tune in to see Roseanne’s return in droves. They’re willing to take the criticism if it means big ratings. She’s facing a ‘one strike and you’re out!’ policy. She’s also been presented with ‘no social media’ clauses. Finally, she needs to go through sensitivity training — even if it’s only for appearances’ sake. If she can handle all those things — she’ll have a deal soon!”