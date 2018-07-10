Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 7.10.18

Camila Cabello tells Elle Magazine that she uses egg whites to keep her skin clear. “My mom and I have this thing that we do. It sounds weird, but you crack open an egg and take out the yolk. Then, you put the egg white on your face and let it dry to close up your pores, then you wash it off. Whenever I feel like my pores are getting big or I have blackheads, or when I get laugh lines or wrinkles from being dehydrated, it makes your skin tight. And, it’s totally natural.”

Ace Showbiz claims Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin want to start a family now that they’re engaged. A source tells Hollywoodlife.com; “Justin has been thinking about having a family for a while. With friends and family around him having kids, getting married and starting families, Justin has been inspired to do the same. Justin loves the idea of being a young father and thinks Hailey will be an amazing mom. He has accomplished so much in his career so Justin finally feels ready for the next step in his life. He has never been happier and knew Hailey would say yes.”