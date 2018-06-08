Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 6.8.18

Life & Style Weekly Magazine claims Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may sign a prenup if they decide to get married. The magazine claims the prenup has a $2 million cheating clause in a $1 million penalty if Orlando leaves Katy within the first two years of the marriage. Katie is worth $295 million while Orlando is worth $40 million.

Naughty Gossip claims Jennifer Aniston is not dating. A source tells the website; “Jennifer is dating no one not because she doesn’t want to but because no one has asked her out. She lives in a bubble and it is very hard for her to meet people. She is super private and would rather stay home with friends than go out. Jen can’t meet guys on-line or in bars and when she does meet someone new she comes with a lot of baggage. Yes, she is beautiful and rich and famous, but that makes it harder not easier to find great guys. Everyone always seems like they want something from her. At this point, Jen is happier being single. She doubts she will ever find love again.”