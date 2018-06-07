Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute (6.7.18)

Kenny Loggins tells TMZ that he is open to re-recording “Danger Zone” for the Top Gun sequel. He has been speaking with several rockers about making the new song a duet. Kenny also wants to make a cameo in the film. “I’m hoping to do it, maybe as a duet, with a young act. I’m thinking about that right now, and I’d like to but I don’t think that’s a good idea because they may want to keep it secret. The rockers I’m interested in are male.”

Naughty Gossip claims tension is allegedly building on the set of “Big Little Lies” between Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep. A source tells the website; “Nicole feels she’s the star of the show and is threatened by Meryl …. Meryl’s picked up on it and the two have really gotten into it ….. Their feud is affecting the entire series and tension on the set is at an all time high.”

Radar Online claims Roseanne is livid that ABC is planning a spin-off of her show with everyone except her. A source tells the website; “The network execs feel like the spinoff centered around Sara Gilbert’scharacter Darlene could do extremely well, and it would be a great way for them to save the jobs of those who were left stranded and jobless by Roseanne’s careless actions. But Roseanne thinks that the spinoff is an absolutely awful ideaand she believes that, without her, the show will fail miserably! The only think that everyone is trying to figure out now is how to repackage the show and what to do with Roseanne’s character. They know that they have to address this and they are trying to come up with clever ways to engage the audience and keep viewers at the same time.”