Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 6.6.18

Radar Online claims 46 year old Justin Theroux and 29 year Emma Stone are getting serious. A source tells the website that Jennifer Aniston dislikes their romance. “They’re holding back on going totally public just yet, until the terms of Justin’s split have been fully worked out. But they’re totally dating under the radar, and everyone knows including Jen who’s predictably fuming. Aniston considered Emma as a good friend before all this, so it’s totally sideswiped her; even though Justin’s shameless networking deep inside her social circle has been going on a while. If anything it’s given Jen a harsh reality that many if not most of her showbiz pals are superficial as hell.”

Mariah Carey is the type of diva who inspires myth; there are rumors that she’s done everything from asking for 20 white kittens and 100 white doves at a performance, to insisting on new toilet seats and gold taps at every hotel she stays in, to bathing only in French mineral water. The 48-year-old singer has just cleared up all of these stories (for the record, they’re false) in a new interview with The Guardian. But in the meantime, she did give us some brand-new, confirmed information about her bathing habits: When asked if she only uses mineral water to fill up her tub, she shrugged off the suggestion and explained instead, “No, I bathe in milk.”When asked for more information — because we need answers — Carey says, “Yes, sometimes I use milk as a beauty treatment.” However, she wouldn’t elaborate on this Cleopatra-approved beauty treatment extensively because, “I don’t want to give away all my secrets.” But if you’re imagining Mimi steaming in a vat of frothed milk like a jumbo-sized Mariah Carey latte, you’d be wrong; the milk must be cold, she says, not hot. And while the cold milk apparently does something magical for Mariah’s skin (the results don’t lie), she says she’s not opposed to mineral water if need be. “Well, I guess if there’s no clean water and I had to use mineral water, maybe I would.