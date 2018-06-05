Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 6.5.18

It’s been a while since JOHN MAYER’s love life has been in the news, so it’s easy to forget that a few years ago, he was a serial-dating punch line. In his day, he ran through Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, Renee Zellweger . . . and, of course, Taylor Swift. And he couldn’t always keep his mouth shut about those relationships. (Remember his Jessica Simpson / “sexual napalm” comments?) So it’s no surprise that some women might RUN SCREAMING IN THE OTHER DIRECTION when they see him coming. On “Watch What Happens Live” Sunday night, John told ANDY COHEN that JENNIFER LAWRENCE is one of those women. He said, quote, “You have a lot of friends who, without you, would want nothing to do with me and I find that exciting. You’re friends with Jennifer Lawrence, who just, she doesn’t wanna have anything to do with me. “I don’t have the greatest track record when it comes to celebrity relationships . . . If you are someone who cares about your image . . . dating John Mayer, at this point, is just conceptually sort of a no-no.”

TMZ claims ABC is moving ahead with a new “Roseanne” show without ROSEANNE BARR. They say an announcement is “imminent,” and might even come THIS WEEK. It’s still unclear how it’s going to work . . . but like the previous rumors, they say it could focus on Sara Gilbert’s character Darlene. There’s no official comment from anyone involved with the show. Sara DID address the cancellation on “The Talk” yesterday. It wasn’t anything earth-shattering though. She said she’s proud of the show, and it’s sad to see it end this way . . . but she stands behind ABC’s decision. (Here’s video.)

TMZ claims Taylor Swift is improving the security around her Beverly Hills home by erecting 14-foot walls. She is doubling the size of her walls because a man was caught trespassing on her property in April.