Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 6.28.18

Elite Daily claims Meghan Markle recently broke a Royal rule at an awards ceremony at Buckingham Palace. She was sitting when she crossed her legs. Megan quickly corrected herself and sat with her legs and ankles together. She is also allowed to sit with a slight slant as long as her legs are connected.

Angelina Jolie has officially moved on from her relationship with Brad Pitt—and she’s dating a regular dude (AKA not an actor). More specifically, she’s dating a handsome older man who sells homes for a living. “Brad and Angie are both very secretive about their dating life. Angie has told some friends she isn’t ready to date, but she has been seeing a handsome, older-looking man who is a real estate agent,” a source tells ET. “He isn’t a celebrity or high profile in any way.” The source explains that “Angie was in a very bad place” after splitting from Brad in September 2016, and that “just having another adult to spend time with has been helpful.” Meanwhile, Brad also appears to be dating, and he’s also avoiding actors. “He’s very private about who he’s seeing, but he does continue to casually date,” the source says. “The women he sees are not in the public eye.” By the way, don’t get your hopes up about Brad and Angie consciously re-coupling anytime soon because “they can barely be in the same room together.”

JAMIE FOXX and KATIE HOLMES never even admitted they were a couple in the first place, but now Radar Online says their relationship is OVER. A source says Jamie and Katie were planning a $300,000 wedding in Paris, but Katie called it off because of TRUST ISSUES. Apparently, Jamie was the one who insisted on keeping their relationship private, and publicly, he never stopped acting single . . . which included clubbing and being seen with other women. The source says, quote, “It rubbed Katie the wrong way. It was hard for her not to feel jealous and worry about cheating, especially since Jamie’s a major flirt.” Katie supposedly even had a prenup drawn up with a no-cheating clause . . . which Jamie refused to sign because, quote, “he realized that being unfaithful could be costly.”