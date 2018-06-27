Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 6.27.18

The South China Morning Post claims Taylor Swift’s property portfolio is worth $84 million. She owns 8 homes between Beverly Hills, New York, Nashville and Rhode Island. Taylor’s Beverly Hills home is worth $29.7 million while her New York penthouse is worth $20.5 million. Taylor’s Nashville estate is worth $2.4 million

Metro UK claims Taylor is selling her Beverly Hills bungalow for $2.85 million. It has a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, a pool and four bedrooms.

Closer Weekly Magazine claims Jennifer Aniston has asked Courtney Cox to set her up on dates. A source tells the magazine; “It’s spurred her to get back on the dating scene and she’s asked Courteney to help set her up with someone. Cox is absolutely thrilled to be on the lookout for a new love interest for Jen. Sje has already lined up some potential suitors, including a Hollywood talent agent that Jen has met before, a film director and someone well-known in the music industry. She’s “only interested in dating mature men who are serious about being in a committed relationship. She’s not looking for a fairy tale.”

Radar Online claims Brad Pitt allegedly has a crush on Margot Robbie. A source says the two are working together on the set of ”Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.” “Brad is very taken with Margot, and their chemistry is the talk of the cast. Robbie has all the qualities he loves in a girl.”