Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 6.25.18

Closer Weekly Magazine claims Prince William and Kate Middleton are throwing their son, Prince George, a $100,000 birthday party. He will turn 5 on July 22nd. A source tells the magazine; “Kate is organizing a lavish $100,000 birthday party for George in the gardens of Kensington Palace. Kate doesn’t always spoil her kids like this, but she wants George’s 5th to be a day to remember! There will be lots of toy cars, like mini Ferraris, for George and his friends to drive around the gardens in. There will be hundreds of balloons and a huge Lego area where the kids can build. And Kate also plans to set up a little fairground and a bouncy house.”

Radar Online claims Chip and Joanna Gaines are the proud parents of a new baby boy. Chip Tweeted; “And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief.” The boy is named Crew.

People magazine claims 54 year-old Brigitte Nielsen gave birth on Friday to her fifth child. Her daughter Frida weighed 5 lb 9 oz. Frida is Brigitte’s fifth child.

Okay, from this moment on, no matter what you say, there’s no way you can convince me the world isn’t upside down. Because I’ve just heard KIM KARDASHIAN say, with her very own lips, that she’s not taking selfies anymore. After a recent TV interview, a producer asked Kim for a selfie, and she REFUSED. She said, quote, “You know I don’t really take selfies anymore. I don’t really like them. “It’s not all about, like, sitting there taking selfies. I used to spend so much time taking selfies . . . I just would like to live in real time a little bit more. I don’t mind pictures, but I’m not on my phone the way I used to be.”