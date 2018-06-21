Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 6.21.18

The National Enquirer claims Jennifer Aniston is allegedly cleansing her home of Justin Theroux. A source tells the magazine; She threw a ton of his stuff out. She even repainted his man cave to obliterate his color. When they separated they agreed not to publicly date until the divorce was final. She thinks he’s acting like a total low life.”

Billboard magazine claims pop star Pink recently played the role of the Tooth Fairy and gave her seven-year-old daughter, Willow, $100 for pulling out her own tooth.

Beating on Millennials can get old. But sometimes something comes along and freshens it up. Like #MillennialClassicRock . . . where people change the titles of rock songs to rip on MILLENNIALS.

Here are 20 of the best ones, along with the actual titles . . .

1. “Smoke on the Water” . . . ‘No Smoking on the Water’

2. “We Are the Champions” . . . ‘We Aren’t the Champions, But We Still Deserve a Trophy’

3. “We Will Rock You” . . . ‘We Will Hack You’

4. “Every Breath You Take” . . . ‘Every Click You Make’

5. “Cold As Ice” . . . ‘Cold AF’

6. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” . . . ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfactory Living Wage’

7. “Sweet Emotion” . . . ‘Sweet Emoji’

8. “Smokin’ in the Boys Room” . . . ‘Vapin’ in the Boys’ Room’

9. “Rock You Like a Hurricane” . . . ‘Rock You Like a Hurricane Relief Fund’

10. “Strawberry Fields Forever” . . . ‘Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Nut Free, Organic, Strawberry Fields Forever’

11. “Hotel California” . . . ‘AirBNB California’

12. “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” . . . ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I Googled For’

13. “Pour Some Sugar on Me” . . . ‘Pour Some Organic Agave Sweetener on Me’

14. “Free Bird” . . . ‘Gluten Free Bird’

15. “Stairway to Heaven” . . . ‘Stairway to Can’t Even’

16. “Never Gonna Give You Up” . . . ‘Never Gonna .Gif You Up’

17. “Take on Me” . . . ‘Take on Meh’

18. “Sexual Healing” . . . ‘Metro Sexual Healing’

19. “Super Freak” . . . ‘Uber Freak’

20. “Money for Nothing” . . . ‘Money for Nothing’. (Yes, it’s the same. That’s the “joke”.)