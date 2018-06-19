Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 6.19.18

People magazine claims Rosanne has agreed to allow a spin-off of her show to take place with John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf in starring roles. Each star will receive $250,000 per episode. The show will be centered around Sara Gilbert’s character, Darlene Conner.

What do you get the guy who has everything?

Well, Gwen Stefani gifted Blake Shelton with a flag pole and an American flag for his recent birthday and Father’s Day.

The Daily Times claims Ed Sheeran recently created a self-portrait out of Legos. He donated his Lego head to the Saint Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in England. The shop is displaying the Lego head and plans to auction it off in the coming weeks.

The NY Post claims Ariana Grande has recorded a new song about her fiance Pete Davidson entitled ”Pete.” The track will appear on her upcoming CD ”Sweetener.”