Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 6.18.18

New Idea magazine claims Jennifer Aniston is allegedly spending large amounts of money to look younger. A source tells the Australian magazine; “Jen’s been feeling more and more insecure about looking older, and her split from Justin only made her feel worse… She knows she can’t compete with 20- and 30-something women. She’s already consulted with some of the most advanced and progressive anti-ageing specialists in Hollywood,. She has now started having antiageing IV drips and diamond facials, which are setting her back $7000 each time. She’s doing Evian water baths twice a day — which is costing Jen around $70,000 a week. She knows it’s a lot of money, but she doesn’t care because it’s making her feel good and look amazing, which after many months of heartache is worth it to her.”

KIM KARDASHIAN would like to be a lawyer, but she doesn’t want to go to school. And there’s a way she could do it legally in California. She also doesn’t rule out a future in politics, but it’s not something she’s thinking about now. Lately she’s been working with the White House as the voice and face of criminal justice reform, and being named one of the most influential people by “Time” magazine. Whether you agree with it or not, she’s about nine-tenths of the way to being LEGIT. She’s even besties now wit Van Jones from CNN. And in a new interview with him, she talked about starting a career in LAW. She said, quote, “If there wasn’t the long college process, I would be an attorney. But I researched that in the state of California I could assist an attorney for three years and just take the bar. So you never know.” That led to Van asking Kim if she would ever run for office. She doesn’t seem to be anywhere near that headspace, but she did say, quote, “I guess never say never. But . . . that’s not where I am. I just want to help one person at a time.”

CATHERINE ZETA JONES is 48 years old, and frankly, she’s done being sorry about how FRICKIN’ AWESOME her life is.

She says, quote, “One thing I’m not is humble any more. I’m sick of being humble. I really am. ‘So sorry I’m rich, so sorry I’m married to a movie star, so sorry I’m not so bad looking.’ “No sorrys. Enough. All that is important to me now is my work. That’s what I love and the rest of my life is a joy because I’ve got two beautiful kids and a healthy, happy husband. It’s all good, and I’m not going to be humble for that either.”