Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 6.14.18

Carrie Underwood says her son, Isaiah, recently found a new and unusual toy. She Instagrammed a picture of him with it. “This is what my kid has been playing with for the past 2 days. Yes, it’s a potato. Yes, he has other real toys. Yes, I know it’s weird.”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are not having a “wedding and a baby,” despite a completely untrue tabloid report. As Gossip Cop has stressed several times, the ex-spouses aren’t back together in any capacity. A rep for the actress once again confirms she hasn’t reunited with her ex-husband.

According to In Touch, however, Aniston and Pitt reconciled shortly after her split from Justin Theroux earlier this year. In the short few months since the exes supposedly got back together, they’re “planning to wed and start a family,” says the unreliable magazine. Aniston and Pitt are both still legally married, to Theroux and Angelina Jolie, but an alleged insider says they’re “set on rushing their divorces and pushing for a summer wedding.”

The outlet’s questionable source continues, “Their shared dream of coming full circle, marrying again and having the child they always wanted is finally coming true.” From there, the outlet pretends to know all of the details about Pitt and Aniston’s (nonexistent) wedding. The supposed ceremony will be a “low-key affair” held at George Clooney’s Lake Como villa in August. There will only be around 14 guests invited to the nuptials, including the Clooneys, Courteney Cox and Pitt’s mom and six kids. “Brad will include the kids in the ceremony,” adds the alleged tipster, who further contends that the actor will “get someone like Bono from U2 to perform an acoustic set.”

As for their baby plans, Pitt and Aniston “are hoping to conceive naturally,” according to the seemingly made-up source. “They will move on to IVF if that doesn’t work out. If all else fails, they are open to adoption. Jen really wants a boy. Having a child together seems like the perfect next step.” The supposed insider concludes, “This is the epic news that friends, family and fans have been waiting for since Brad and Jen split in 2005. Forget about the royal wedding – this is the wedding of the century!”

However, the tabloids have been claiming for months that the ex-spouses are back together, but that’s not the case. People, a much more reliable celebrity news outlet than In Touch, recently noted that Pitt and Aniston “haven’t seen each other in ages.” The popular and trusted TV show “Entertainment Tonight” also confirmed that Pitt and Aniston are “absolutely not” dating. Also, spokespeople for both stars have told Gossip Cop on several occasions that they haven’t reunited. As for this latest premise, Aniston’s rep exclusively tells us, “It is simply a made-up story that has no relationship with reality.” Meanwhile, the article is so provably untrue that Pitt’s rep said it wasn’t even worth commenting on.

Additionally, Gossip Cop has busted In Touch several times for making up stories about the actor and actress’s respective love lives. Last August, the tabloid falsely claimed that Pitt was getting married to a mystery woman. No wedding took place. As recently as March, the outlet said Aniston was dating Will Arnett. This latest article fails to mention how the actress went from dating the “Arrested Development” star to marrying Pitt within a span of a few months.

Conclusion: This is all pretty cut and dry. As many reputable news outlets have reported, and as Pitt and Aniston’s reps have confirmed on the record, the exes aren’t back together. It goes without saying, but two people who aren’t involved with each other aren’t getting married and having a baby. Combine that with the tabloid’s poor and contradictory track record, it’s abundantly clear there’s no truth to any of this.