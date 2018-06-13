Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 6.13.18

Yesterday, a portion of the Internet was hyperventilating about ANGELINA JOLIE potentially losing primary custody of her six kids. But let’s get real . . . Angelina is NOT losing her kids. She spent a DECADE collecting them like souvenirs from all around the world. So what’s the deal? BRAD PITT and Angelina are in a bit of a custody battle, because Brad allegedly believes she’s alienating the kids from him . . . maybe she’s talking smack about him, or otherwise trying to keep him out of their lives. And now, a court has ordered Angelina to take steps to improve the kids’ relationship with Brad . . . and if she doesn’t, she could lose primary custody. The court says Brad should get a summer visitation schedule, and easy phone access for calls and texts between him and each of the kids, without monitoring or interference. Supposedly, Angelina has agreed to this. There’s no official comment from either Brad or Angelina. (TheBlast.com has a breakdown of the dates for that summer visitation schedule . . . but if you’re really interested in that, something is wrong with you.)