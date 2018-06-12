Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 6.12.18

ARIANA GRANDE and PETE DAVIDSON just publicly confirmed that they’re dating TWO WEEKS ago . . . and they’re moving incredibly fast. A couple days after that, Pete got a couple of tattoos inspired by Ariana, and now they’ve found another way to express that they’ll be together until death. According to reports, they’re already engaged. They’ve been dating longer than those two weeks, but it’s still been less than a month, which probably feels like an eternity to them. It was only a month ago that Ariana broke up with MAC MILLER, her boyfriend of two years. A “source” says, quote, “They’re a perfect fit. They’re not rushing to get married.” Which is a bizarre thing to say when two people just totally rushed into getting engaged. There’s no official comment from Ariana or Pete.

Ace Showbiz claims Sharon Osbourne has apologized for making fun of Nicole Kidman’s forehead. The website claims Sharon said, “You could put a flat screen TV on it”. She apologized with; “My remark was not nice, it was really not nice because she happens to be one of the most beautiful actresses. A great actress and an even greater woman. She’s a good woman I was introduced to her through my husband and when I saw her I was like, ‘Aww, I want to die right now, I’m so embarrassed,’ because she knew what I said about her. She was just as lovely as you would have thought. She’s very gracious.”

Shawn Mendes tells Rolling Stone that he drinks when he’s in Canada because the legal drinking age there is 19. ”I love rye and ginger. But I had to slow down because they don’t feel good the next morning, so I just started drinking tequila, and it’s better. I drink either Don Julio or Casamigos.”

Camila Cabello tells Rolling Stone magazine that her perfect night is movies and Oreos followed by a warm bath.