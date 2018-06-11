Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 6.11.18

The Daily Mirror claims Heinz wants to sign Ed Sheeran as their spokesperson because he loves their ketchup. A source tells the paper that he has a ketchup tattoo on his left bicep. “Heinz are really hoping this will happen. Ed is loud and proud about his love of ketchup. Anyone who gets a tattoo in tribute to tomato sauce must really love dousing it on their food. Heinz have been following his ketchup comments closely and have been making plans to make him their condiment king.” The paper claims Ed previously said; “I think everyone knows how much I love ketchup. I would endorse my own ketchup. It’s the one thing I would endorse. If anyone from Heinz is around… that would be great. And I’d love to go swimming in a big bowl of ketchup too at their factory.” The NY Post claims Meghan Markle is under fire for wearing an off-the-shoulder sleeveless dress to Queen Elizabeth’s birthday parade. People comment on the pale pink Carolina Herrera dress … “Off the shoulder is inappropriate day wear at the Trooping or any official engagement.” “I do feel her choice of an off the shoulder dress was pushing it for HRH Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday celebration. I have a feeling she’s going to push the limits a little too much?!” “wholly inappropriate.” “Meghan Markle broke protocol by wearing an off the shoulder dress. Keep doing you boo!” “Oh the humanity!! The crown is experiencing such unrest with two barely visible shoulders. Stop it!!” “The American Princess is the epitome of class, beauty and style. We love Meghan Markle”