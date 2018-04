43 year-old Leonardo DiCaprio is allegedly dating a 20 year-old model named Camila Morrone. The couple has been seen together in Japan. Leo and Camilla first started seeing each other in December.

The Miami Herald claims Russell Crowe’s divorce auction took place on Friday. His suit of armor from ”Gladiator” sold for $96,000. Russell’s jockstrap from the movie ”Cinderella Man” sold for $5,374. Russell’s auction earned him $3.7 million.