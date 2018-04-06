Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 4/6/18

The NY Post claims Brad Pitt is spending time with an MIT professor named Neri Oxman. A source tells the paper they met through a recent MIT architecture project. “Brad and Neri instantly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, design and art. This is best described as a professional friendship. Their friendship has not turned into romance … as both are cautious and this is, again, more of a professional friendship, but Brad is very interested in spending more time with Neri, she is fascinating.” Oxman is 42 and resembles Angelina Jolie.

The Sun newspaper claims Taylor Swift wants to buy a $42 million London home near where her boyfriend Joe Alwyn lives. A source tells the newspaper; “Taylor loves the UK and how she can live a relatively normal life without being disturbed. Setting down roots is something she’s thought long and hard about. She’s set aside $42 million to find the house of her dreams, which she hopes to one day settle down in with Joe if their relationship continues to grow. Two mega kitchens are an absolute requirement as she wants one near her entertaining area to be kept clean.”