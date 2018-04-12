Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 4/12/18

Smooth Radio claims the makers of a commemorative plate celebrating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding made a production error when they accidentally used Ed Sheeran’s picture instead of Prince Harry’s. The plate has a blue and gold border and a white interior with pictures of Sheeran and Markle.

The NY Daily News claims Kate Hudson is wearing what looks like a diamond engagement ring on her ring finger. She was spotted wearing the ring at a Harry Winston store in Hong Kong. She and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are expecting a baby girl.

Celebrity Insider claims Brad Pitt’s reported girlfriend, MIT Professor Neri Oxman, has allegedly given him a key to her apartment which he uses when he leaves in the morning. Sources tell the website; ‘Brad has been spotted going in her apartment building on multiple occasions late at night and emerging the next morning after she leaves to teach. Neri does not cook. They’ve been ordering food in from her favorite restaurants, and Brad’s been [doing] a lot of cooking. Brad had only planned on spending two days at MIT last fall, but ended up staying for a week. Neri invited Brad for dinner at her Cambridge apartment, which is very close to the campus. They got romantically involved almost right away.”