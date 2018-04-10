Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 4/10/18

Kate Gosselin is going to star on a new reality show called ”Kate Plus Date.” The show will follow her as she tries to date and raise eight children at the same time. All of the men on the show will be vetted by a personal matchmaker. TLC will air the show beginning this fall

Charlie Puth tells Billboard magazine that he has a ‘go to’ pick-up line. “If it’s like a big crowd and I just want to talk to her one-on-one, my go-to line is, “Hey, can you help me with something? Can I show you something?”

Not only is CARDI B willing to admit she has butt implants . . . she’s not afraid to talk about the incredibly sketch way she got them. It happened back when she was a stripper. She noticed that the girls with the bigger backsides were making more money. Plus she had a boyfriend at the time who cheated on her with a woman who had, quote, “a big, fat ass.” So she ended up in a basement apartment in Queens, where a woman injected her cheeks with filler for 800 bucks. She says, quote, “They don’t numb your ass with anything. It was the craziest pain ever. “I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days.” Cardi wanted to go back for a touch-up, but before she could get to it, the woman was arrested, because, quote, “somebody died on her table.”