Would you let your husband have a Football Themed Wedding Cake?
By tom.bickham
|
Feb 3, 2018 @ 6:00 AM

In West Chester, Pennsylvania, “The Master’s Baker” has created a Philadelphia Eagles wedding cake. The four-tier cake is green and resembles a football field. Check out the article here. It has miniature footballs, the Eagles logo and a goal post.

My dream wedding cake would have to be a Wrestling Ring with all my favorite WWE Superstars in the ring! Don’t tell my girlfriend, but this will happen even if that means there will be two cakes!

Whats the funniest or weirdest looking wedding cake you have ever seen. What comments were made about the cake?”

Related Content

Therapy Thursday (Is telling a “little white...
Big Sandwich Tuesday is a tradition celebrated acr...
Tommy B.
The Skittles Challenge proves the world is a lie&#...
Is getting married in the bathroom weird? Not for ...
Why do small dogs think they’re tough?
Comments