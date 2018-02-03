Would you let your husband have a Football Themed Wedding Cake?

In West Chester, Pennsylvania, “The Master’s Baker” has created a Philadelphia Eagles wedding cake. The four-tier cake is green and resembles a football field. Check out the article here. It has miniature footballs, the Eagles logo and a goal post.

My dream wedding cake would have to be a Wrestling Ring with all my favorite WWE Superstars in the ring! Don’t tell my girlfriend, but this will happen even if that means there will be two cakes!

Whats the funniest or weirdest looking wedding cake you have ever seen. What comments were made about the cake?”