Justin Timberlake Makes Good on Promise!

He's bringing selfies back. Justin Timberlake reunited with #SelfieKid at his Man of the Woods tour stop in Boston, Massachusetts last night.

The 13-year-old boy, Ryan McKenna, first shot to viral fame after snapping a selfie with Justin during the Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Last night, he got the chance to take yet another selfie with JT backstage at TD Garden in his home state and have a proper meeting with the pop star. One noticeable difference between this selfie and the first? Ryan got his braces off!

Justin had invited Ryan to his Man of the Woods tour back in February when the Selfie Kid made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“It was so unexpected that you came down, and because all of this has happened, I thought to myself, ‘I really want to meet you properly,’” Justin said at the time.

