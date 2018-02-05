Was the Justin Timberlake Halftime show really that bad?

Tommy B here, and after watching The Justin Timberlake halftime show last night I was surprised to see all the criticism on his performance. In my opinion, JT did a good job! He actually sang, danced, performed in multiple parts of the stadium, and even turned the entire city of Minneapolis purple in memory to Prince! (Story here) What else do you want?

It is hard to top what Lady Gaga did last year, but for me its hard to argue that Justin Timberlake put on the best show he could… Check out these cool pics from the Mosh pit below thanks to Brad Steele! It might not compare to other performances, but that doesn’t mean we should criticize JT!

What did you think of the Halftime Show? What grade would you give it?