Junior Sail Program – Rain Date In Effect

It’s the Junior Sail Program! “Sailing takes me away to where I’ve always heard it could be just a dream and the wind to carry me… and soon I will be free”. Those are the lyrics from the Christopher Cross song “Sailing”. Kids have an opportunity to experience that freedom this weekend at Waukegan Harbor.

Thanks to Mother Nature, the rain date is now in effect. The Junior Sail program in Waukegan will now be holding their Open House, Saturday, June 1, from 1:00 – 4:00 PM. You will, however, still meet at Waukegan Harbor. Kids ages 5 thru 17 will get to sail with an instructor in boats designed for them! There’s no need to RSVP and the cost is FREE.

The Junior Sail Program will meet in the yard behind the Waukegan Yacht Club at 199 North Harbor Place. At Junior Sail, they teach water safety, self-confidence, leadership, teamwork, and respect for the environment.