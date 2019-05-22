It’s the Junior Sail Program! “Sailing takes me away to where I’ve always heard it could be just a dream and the wind to carry me… and soon I will be free”. Those are the chorus lyrics of Christopher Cross from his song “Sailing”. Kids have an opportunity to experience that freedom this weekend at Waukegan Harbor.

The Junior Sail program in Waukegan is holding an Open House, this Saturday, May 25, from 1:00 – 4:00 PM at the Waukegan Harbor. Kids ages 5 thru 17 will get to sail with an instructor in boats designed for them! There’s no need to RSVP and the cost is FREE.

The Junior Sail Program will meet in the yard behind the Waukegan Yacht Club at 199 North Harbor Place. At Junior Sail, they teach water safety, self-confidence, leadership, teamwork, and respect for the environment.