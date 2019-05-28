Janelle in LA with Post Malone, Tiffany, Lance Bass and More!
I love Los Angeles and I spent Memorial Day weekend there attending a lot of cool concerts and saw a fabulous film. I got to meet Tiffany, Lance Bass from *NSYNC, Post Malone and Ron Jeremy. I also strolled around town, went to the Santa Monica Pier and ate breakfast at my favorite little cafe.
Special thanks to Jeff Randolph for filling in for me last Thursday and Friday!
Friday: Attended Berlin‘s 40th anniversary show with openers Diane & The Deductibles for their album release party at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills. Following that show, I went to see Sponge at Whisky a Go Go in Hollywood.
Saturday: Saw a screening of the documentary film, Echo in the Canyon, with a Q&A afterwards with producers Andrew Slater and Jakob Dylan, singer/guitarist of The Wallflowers.
Sunday: Went to The Mix Tape Tour with New Kids On The Block, Tiffany, Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature.
Check out my cell phone pics and video from my weekend in LA land below!
Enjoying a drink before my flight
I love flying!
Sat next to Big Rich and his fiancee and they know our morning show guy, Wes McKane, small world!
Janelle with Post Malone
Janelle with Lance Bass of *NSYNC
Janelle with celebrity Ron Jeremy
Janelle with singer Tiffany on her tour bus!
The Mix Tape Tour at the Hollywood Bowl
Confetti everywhere during NKOTB's set.
New Kids On The Block
Tiffany
Naughty By Nature
Debbie Gibson
Salt-N-Pepa
Finale song with all The Mix Tape Tour artists and Lance Bass from *NSYNC
Whisky a Go Go
Sponge
Sponge merchandise
The Canyon Club in Aguoura Hills, CA
Berlin show poster
Berlin
Diane & The Deductibles
Diane & The Deductibles
Diane & The Deductibles' merch
Janelle with Diane Adams from Diane & The Deductibles
Janelle with Robert Sarzo, guitarist of Diane & The Deductibles
Echo in the Canyon Documentary Film Poster
Echo in the Canyon Producers Andrew Slater and Jakob Dylan from The Wallflowers
Echo in the Canyon Producer Jakob Dylan from The Wallflowers
Cool mural on a school
Pretty palm tree
Jimmy Kimmel Live's performance stage
Entrance to Pacific Park
Santa Monica Pier
Santa Monica Ferris Wheel
Route 66 information
I love palm trees
Had breakfast twice at my favorite restaurant called Millie's Cafe
Departing Los Angeles
Awesome lightning storm while flying over Kansas!