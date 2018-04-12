Is This Prince Harry or Ed Sheeran?

The £25 plate, currently on sale on online marketplace Etsy, features a picture of the red-haired pop star along with Meghan Markle, to mark the royal wedding at Windsor Castle in May.

A snap of the souvenir was shared on Twitter by former royal chef Darren McGrady, who commented: ‘Loving all the #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle memorabilia. Just think some companies should do a little more research first.’

However, the seller has since explained that the Ed Sheeran item was intended to be a joke – with the item marketed as an ‘alternative’ commemorative plate.

+3 Royal fans have spotted a hilarious commemorative plate that features a picture of Ed Sheeran instead of Prince Harry

Royal fans were quick to comment on the hilarious plate – with many not realising the picture of the pop star instead of Harry was an intentional joke.