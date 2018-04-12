STREAMING
Is This Prince Harry or Ed Sheeran?
By Haynes Johns
|
Apr 12, 2018 @ 8:24 AM

I am not surprised by this at all!  I’ve said all along that they look similar, but at least I’d double-check the picture before making thousands of these plates, that will now be a cool collector’s item!

Thursday, Apr 12th 2018
Eagle-eyed royal fans spot a hilarious £25 commemorative plate that features a picture of ED SHEERAN instead of Prince Harry (but the seller insists it’s meant to be a joke)
  • The £25 commemorative plate is being sold on Etsy ahead of royal wedding  
  • Royal fans shared plate on Twitter, believe picture of Ed Sheeran was mistake 
  • However, the Etsy seller has since explained that it is an intentional joke 

By EMILY CHAN FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 10:06 EDT, 10 April 2018 UPDATED: 10:43 EDT, 10 April 2018

The £25 plate, currently on sale on online marketplace Etsy, features a picture of the red-haired pop star along with Meghan Markle, to mark the royal wedding at Windsor Castle in May.

A snap of the souvenir was shared on Twitter by former royal chef Darren McGrady, who commented: ‘Loving all the #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle memorabilia. Just think some companies should do a little more research first.’

However, the seller has since explained that the Ed Sheeran item was intended to be a joke – with the item marketed as an ‘alternative’ commemorative plate.

Royal fans have spotted a hilarious commemorative plate that features a picture of Ed Sheeran instead of Prince Harry 

Royal fans have spotted a hilarious commemorative plate that features a picture of Ed Sheeran instead of Prince Harry

Royal fans were quick to comment on the hilarious plate – with many not realising the picture of the pop star instead of Harry was an intentional joke.

